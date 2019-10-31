CHEWNING, WILLIE JR.

CHEWNING, Willie E. Jr., 56, of St. Stephens Church, Va., passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Linwood Martin; and is survived by his mother, Linda Martin; his loving wife, Terry Chewning; six children, Jennifer, Candice, Trey, Anthony, Buck and Michael; three sisters, Wanda, Melinda and Mary; 10 grandchildren; one niece, three nephews; and also his special fur child, Rose. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappanhannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., where funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment private.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.