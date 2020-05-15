CHICK, Martha (Murphy) Worsham , of Bon Air, Virginia, went to Heaven to be with Jesus and her loved ones on May 8, 2020. Murphy was the beloved daughter of Charlotte and Claude "Bub" Worsham. She was a gift to her family as she was born on Christmas Day, 1938. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Polly Worsham Huffman. Martha is survived by her daughter, Kelley Chick Hellams and her husband, Steve, of Charleston, S.C.; and her son, Harry "Tad" Robertson and his wife, Karen, of Covington, Va. She was a loving Nana to her precious grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) MacDonald, Laura Robertson, Austin (Curtis) Wells, Cameron Alzuro, Charlotte Blair Alzuro and Jack Hellams; and a loving great-Nana to Ethan and Mitchell MacDonald. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bobby Huffman; and nephews, Rob, Trent and Troy Huffman and their families. She attended Covington High School, National Business College and Patrick Henry Community College. She will be remembered by her family and close friends as a lover of UVA sports, fashion interior decorating and hosting get-togethers in her townhome. She had immense love and pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she always insisted possess good manners and class. Most of her adult life was enjoyed in Martinsville, Galax and Bon Air, Virginia, where she made many lifelong friends. She worked as a concierge at the Country Club of Virginia for 18 years and that was her second family. A celebration of Martha's life will be held in Richmond at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martha's honor to the Boys Home of Virginia at 414 Boys Home Road, Covington, Va. 24426 (sfscruggs@boyshomeofva.org).View online memorial
