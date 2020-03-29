CHILDERS, Joyce Ruth Elise, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Jack Oberkircher; mother, Ruth Nyberg; father, John Manning; and stepfather, Johannes Hjelt. She is survived by her first husband, Bobby J. Childers; sons, Timothy and his wife, Susan, Thomas Childers and Terence Childers; daughter, Teresa and her husband, Mark Peterson; grandsons, Michael and David; and half-sister, Birgitta and her husband, Bosse Karlsson. Joyce was born on July 4, 1931, in Norfolk, Virginia and raised in Finland from age one to 18 by Ruth (Nyberg) Hjelt and Johannes Hjelt. She returned to America and joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict, where she met and married Bobby Childers. After their service, they both graduated from the University of Kentucky and raised four children. After divorcing in 1976, Joyce got remarried to Jack Oberkircher. She will be missed by her longterm circle of friends from Parents Without Partners in Richmond who have loved her for over 40 years. Interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at https://www.womensmemorial.org/.View online memorial
