CHILDRESS, Doris Lee, daughter of the late George T. and Mabel Reeves of Falls Church, Va. Predeceased by husband, Earl II; and her brother, George Jr. Survived by brother, Richard L. of Rochester, N.Y.; son, Earl III of London, England; and grandchildren, Michael of New York, Everett and Lucia, of London. Dedicated to social service, she served with Richmond Social Services, Catholic Family Services and as director of Richmond Meals on Wheels program. In 1986, she received the Distinguished Alumna Award from her alma mater, Westhampton, for her service to the community. Ashes will be inurned in Trinity, 903 Forest Ave., February 24, 2 p.m. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DORIS CHILDRESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.