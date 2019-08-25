CHILDRESS, Frances Lee Williams, 88, daughter of the late John Wilmer and Bessie May Williams, left her earthly body on July 26, 2019. Her spirit will live on through her three daughters, Susan Childress, Sandra Echols, Robin Leeney; four treasured grandchildren, Morgan Echols, Matthew Leeney, Lauren Echols, Travis Leeney; great-grandson, Johnathon Leeney; her devoted and treasured son-in-law, Gary Echols; her sister, Mildred Rigsby; and many nieces and nephews. She is reunited with the love of her life, John William "JW" Childress; siblings, Miriam Attkisson, Clifton Williams, Violet Hawk Elliott and Andrew Williams. She was retired from the Virginia Department of Personnel and Training. Her youthful sense of humor and love for her family will continue to bless all who knew her. Her family would like to thank the hospice team from Capital Caring. We are forever grateful for their support during our mother's illness.View online memorial