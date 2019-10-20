CHILDRESS, Robin Creed, 67, of Amelia, Va., answered his Master's call on October 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Gale Childress; daughter, Angela Harris; son, Richard Harris Sr.; grandsons, Richard Harris Jr. and Roderick Harris; sister, Rebecca Susan Loving; two nephews, Adam Lucas and Jeremy Loving; and aunt and uncle, Tommy and Jean Thompson. He faithfully served Chesterfield and the surrounding counties for 39 years with his business, R.C. Childress Painting and Repair, a legacy that he passed on to his son. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881