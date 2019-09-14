CHILDS, Jean Knight, 93, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Childs; son and daughter-in-law, Woody and Pam Childs; and grandchildren, Will Childs and Tyler Anne Childs. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, William Childs; son, Ricky Childs; brother, Oswald F. Knight III; and parents, Oswald and Jean Knight. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp.View online memorial