CHILES, Virginia Jacob, 95, of Charlottesville, died Sunday, September 1, 2019. A native of Chesterfield County, Virginia, she was the daughter of Ruth Taylor Butler Jacob and John Waller Hawes Jacob. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Durwood Wilmore Chiles; and her sister, Elizabeth Jacob David. She inherited a love for music from her father and began voice lessons at an early age, continuing her training at Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). As a contralto soloist, she was invited to perform at dozens of churches and choral concerts and on radio station WRNL in Richmond. A superb hostess, she often welcomed family and friends for sumptuous meals in her home, particularly at holiday time. She will always be loved and remembered by her family and others close to her. She is survived by three daughters, Susan Packett and her husband, Ira, Anne Chiles and Ellen Elliott and her husband, Carter; three grandchildren, Jacob Packett, Emily Osburn and her husband, Herbie and Nicholas Elliott; one great-grandchild, Susannah Osburn; her cousin, Virginia Redick, all of Virginia; as well as several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Monticello Memory Gardens, Charlottesville. Father Glenn M. Spencer, Rector of All Saints Anglican Church, will officiate. Hill and Wood Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.