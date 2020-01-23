CHILTON, Joanne Totty, 77, of Manakin-Sabot, widow of Joseph C. Chilton, passed away January 20, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Judy T. Young (Glenn); and several nieces and nephews. Joanne owned and operated Nancy Jane Beauty Shop on Bellevue Avenue for more than 30 years. She was a longtime member of Goochland Baptist Church. She loved and enjoyed her family, friends and her cats, Archie and Lucky. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Goochland Baptist Church, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centerville Volunteer Fire & Rescue or Goochland Baptist Church.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOANNE CHILTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.