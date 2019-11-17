CHINAULT, Dianne Love, of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 69. She was born in Richmond on September 19, 1950, the daughter of Charles Scott Chinault and Lovelene Burnett Chinault. Dianne was a retired microbiologist at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital. She attended St. Giles Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. Dianne loved her angels and loved to sing. Survivors include her sister, Bonnie C. Hitson; brother, Charles Kenneth Chinault (Penny); niece, Christina C. Collier (Doug); nephews, Jeremy Ryan Hitson, Devin Taylor Chinault and Kevin Parker Jones (Kristy); her beloved cat, Lucky; along with many devoted friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5200 Grove Ave., Richmond, with Pastor Jeff Butler officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Virginia CFO Retreat Scholarship Fund, 6860 Poplar Springs Rd., Henrico, Va. 23231, the Richmond SPCA or your local animal shelter. Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, Clarksville, Va.View online memorial