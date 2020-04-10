CHINN, Ada May Kahn, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on April 6, 2020, at her home in Sandston, Virginia. She was a loving wife and mother and was predeceased by her parents, James Jacob and Betty Pearl Kahn; her husband, Charles Emory Chinn; and her son, James Raleigh Chinn. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. She was active in the Sandston Presbyterian Church and The Friends of the Sandston Library. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Potter, Maire (Jenny) Boswell, Grace Vosburg; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

