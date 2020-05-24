CHISHOLM, Claudia Anderson, 90, of Louisa County, went home to be with the Lord and reunite with her soulmate, Louis, on May 14, 2020, at Dogwood Village of Orange. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Pendleton Chisholm Jr. She was the daughter of Herman S. Anderson Sr. and Myrtie Estelle Vaughan of Buckingham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Shield H. Anderson and wife, Barbara, of Buckingham; and brother-in-law, Emmett McCraw. She is survived by her sister, Estaline Anderson McCraw of Appomattox; her son, Dr. Louis R. "Randy" Chisholm and wife, Wendy W., of Midlothian; daughter, Brenda C. Morris and husband, William "Bill" Morris, of Orange; as well as her grandchildren, Sarah E. Chisholm and fiance, James Scherr, of San Diego, Blake Chisholm of Midlothian and Kristen M. Weldon and husband, Drew, of Charlottesville. Claudia was an avid gardener, cook, crafter and historian. She attended Longwood College and was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority. She was a longtime member of Elk Creek Church, UDC, DAR, Louisa Historical Society and co-author of "Historic Homes of Louisa County." She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, participated in county fair activities and numerous civic organizations throughout Louisa County. She was a travel and work companion to Louis during his many years of Virginia Farm Bureau employment. Together, they spent countless hours farming and restoring two historic homes in Louisa. She was best known for her deep faith in God, strong sense of community, being a kind neighbor and most of all, her love for her family. "CC"'s family would like to thank her loving caregivers at Dogwood Village for the compassionate care given to her in her time of need. A private burial was held at Elk Creek Church in Mineral on May 16. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5916 Kentucky Spring Rd., Mineral Va. 23177 or Louisa Historical Society, P.O. Box 1172 Louisa, Va. 23093. Online guestbook at woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …