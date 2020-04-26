CHRISTIAN, ARTHUR JR. "PUG"

CHRISTIAN, Arthur Bernard Jr. "Pug," passed away on February 4, 2020, age 85. Pug worked for CSX Railroad for 43 years. He is survived by his wife, Janell Christian; daughters, Jerri McElroy, Terri Hall (Wayne); son, Arthur Bernard Christian III "Chris" (Christy); sister-in-law, Linda Christan; and Thomas Wayne Christian (nephew); his extended family, Brian, Steven and Donald Struller. Pug also leaves to cherish his memory 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held once restrictions have been lifted.

