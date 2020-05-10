CHRISTIAN, Cassandra Patrice "Pat," 50, departed this life May 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by mother, Elsie Christian; and survived by father, Willie C. Christian Jr.; four sisters, Chandra Riley (Irvin), Stacy Christian, Tina Morrow (Terry) and Celina Hopkins (Leon); aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be private.View online memorial
