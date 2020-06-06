CHRISTIAN, Earl L., departed this life May 31, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Tara Christian; sister, Phyllis Christian; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two aunts, one uncle and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
