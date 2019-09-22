CHRISTIAN, Kelvin "Mane" L. Jr., 43, of Lanexa, Va., passed away suddenly on September 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Julia H. Christian, who has been by his side for 21 years; parents, Kelvin and Priscilla Christian; two sons, Nyaze' and Isaiah; his daughter, Karen (Jonathan); grandchildren, Justin "JJ", Aliyah, Jonathan Jr.; paternal grandparents, Henry and Louise Christian; one sister, Kellie Carter (Maurice); two nephews, Christian and Nicholas; his in-laws, Grant and Helen Reppert; two brothers-in-law, Clinton (Wendy) and Stephen (Melinda); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and caring friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Citizens and Farmers Bank under the donation account for Julia Christian. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother