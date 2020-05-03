CHRISTIAN, Pauline Hampton Kittrell, passed away peacefully at her residence at Westminster Canterbury, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born to Anne Tallant Kittrell and Clyde Grimshaw Kittrell on August 19, 1926, in Sarasota, Florida. Polly, as she was affectionately known, led a life dedicated to her family, as a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and to her faith, as a lifelong devout Episcopalian. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, John Wortham Christian Jr. She is survived by her son, John Wortham Christian III (Sandra) of Richmond; and her daughter, Anne Christian Collins (Ted) of St. Louis, Missouri; four adored grandchildren, John Wortham Christian IV (Esther) of Atlanta, Ga., Kate Christian Wall (Whitfield) of Richmond, Va., Kristin Collins Pate (Newt) of Nashville, Tenn. and Katherine Collins Gowdey (Ben) of Denver, Colo.; and six great-grandchildren that were truly the ultimate joys of her life, Eddie and Mae Pate, Caroline, Annie, Eliza and Coleman Wall, who was her actual birthday twin - August 19, 89 years apart! Polly was a Floridian through and through. She adored the sand and the shore and was never happier than walking the Gulf beaches with sand between her toes. She spent her early, formative years in the Sarasota area with her family as their adored only child. Her early gifted talents on the piano and tremendous love of music were her focus and true passion throughout her life, and success was hers garnering accolades as the Florida state champion in 1943 winning the coveted first prize playing Chopin's Polonnaise. Her success with music enticed her to move north to attend Duke University, where she excelled in music and continued her studies to eventually hopefully play professionally. Her plans changed when she met John Christian, also at Duke, and their lifelong journey together began. Moving to Richmond in 1948, after graduating from Duke, Polly continued her piano studies and practice sessions with her dear friend, Florence Robertson. Polly also taught music at the downtown campus of Collegiate Schools for many years and loved her students dearly, eventually moving to the new River Road campus. Her involvement with the Richmond community was always evident as she served as a charter member of the Richmond Symphony League, and charter member of the Virginia Museum's Collector's Circle and served as a past President of the Windsor Farms Garden Club. In 1969, Polly followed John to New York, as he became President of B. Altman and Company. Life became exciting and new opportunities for involvement became abundant. Polly devoted her efforts to her beloved Whitney Museum as a board member for many years. Because of her strong commitment to fashion as an art form, she also helped to create the permanent costume exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Former editor of Vogue, Diana Vreeland asked John and Polly to personally devote their energies to an ongoing exhibition of current and historic costume, and Polly embraced this enterprise with tremendous vigor from 1972 well into the 1990s. Sarasota was never far from Polly's thoughts, as she and John spent every spare moment there throughout their married lives. Polly's commitment to her childhood home and with her continuing efforts to promote the love of music, Polly served on the Board of the Sarasota Opera, where Puccini's operas were a favorite, and the Sarasota Symphony at a key time when the arts in the Sarasota area were expanding and distinguishing themselves nationally. Anyone who knew Polly well will remember her for her consistently impeccable fashion, style and grace. Who else but Polly would go to work in the garden in her patent leather shoes and a proper black skirt. She did not own a pair of pants until 2001, as "Ladies did not wear pants in my generation," she would often say. Cheers to our Grand Dame GP that we will miss so dearly. The art of the proper thank you note will never be forgotten by your children or grandchildren, and as we gather around your beloved Steinway piano at Christmas this year and reminisce, we will think of you with joy for the love of the music you shared with us so readily. Burial will be private. When the present health crisis eases, a celebration of Polly's life will be held at a later date. We want to express our sincere appreciation for all of the gracious employees that have been part of Polly's 15 years at Westminster Canterbury. You are the best! The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226, the Richmond Symphony, 612 E. Grace Street, Suite 401, Richmond, Va. 23219, or the Westminster Canterbury Employees Fund, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
