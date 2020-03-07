CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS JR.

CHRISTIAN, Travis Cordell Jr., 31, of Ashland, departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Stephanie Cotman (Cornealious) of Charlotte, N.C.; his father, Travis Christian Sr. (Sherell) of Richmond, Va.; his sisters, Miyah Christian Nelson and Taylor Christian; his brothers, Chase Cotman and Dalen Whitaker; his grandparents, Matt and Yvonne Buffaloe, of Richmond, Va.; his grandmother, Verna Berry of Richmond, Va.; his grandfathers, Oliver Christian of Richmond, Va. and Matthew Washington (deceased); his aunts, Lavonnia Downey (Rickie) of Richmond, Va., Tonya Christian of Richmond, Va.; his cousins, Christian Bragg (Taylor) of Baltimore, Md., Jabali Allen, Tavonz Breedlove, Channie Jefferson; and a host of other close relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and where family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
