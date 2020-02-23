CHRISTIE, Dr. L. Glenn Jr., 89, passed away in Richmond on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Glenn was born in Houston, Texas on May 13, 1930. He was married to Connie K. Christie, who preceded him in death after 32 years of marriage. He is survived by daughter, Susan C. Lindley (Tim); stepson, Mark R. Dixon; two grandchildren, Thomas C. Lindley and Timothy G. Lindley (Heather); two great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Kylie and Ty; brother, Dr. Thomas Christie, DDS; and sister, Carolyn C. Ainsworth. Glenn graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1953 and earned his medical degree from Medical College of Virginia, Class of 1957. He completed his residency in vascular and general surgery at the Medical College of Virginia. He began his private medical practice in Richmond, Virginia in 1962 and continued to serve the residents of Richmond until 2006. He was known as a compassionate and caring physician with a wonderful bedside manner. He treated his patients, their families and his co-workers with respect and dignity. Glenn was integral in the founding of HCA Henrico Doctors' Hospital in 1974, where he served as Chairman of the Department of Surgery in 1974, 1975 and 1976, Medical Director from 1976 to 1992, Chief of Staff in 1974, 1975 and 1982 and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1981 to 2006. His passions included farming, his horses, dogs and cats and reading historic and autobiographical novels. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the world and particularly loved San Francisco, California. He taught his children and grandchildren the love of seeing the world, to treat all people with respect and honesty and never to forget the love of family. A service honoring Glenn's life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Henrico, Va. 23233, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12 p.m. Please consider making a donation in Glenn's honor to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or donatenow.heart.org.View online memorial
