CHU, Judith K., 87, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, in Hackettstown, N.J. She was born on October 15, 1932 in Peking, China, came to the U.S. in 1957 and later received an M.S. in Chemistry from Vanderbilt University. She settled in Richmond, Va., with her family for over 45 years and was a Chemist at MCV for over 25 years. Judy was a founding member of the Richmond area Chinese school, educating the Chinese language and culture to young children. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing Mahjong, swimming and bowling. Her passion in life was her family. Judy is survived by her sons, Albert (Robin) and Mars (Shuling); grandchildren, Samantha, Kirsten, Cynthia and Brian; and brother, William Chow (Ming-Hwa). She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Shou-Chang of 47 years; and her beloved daughter, Grace.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
Virginia misses key marks on virus testing as leaders eye reopening
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June