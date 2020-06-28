CHUMNEY, Floyd Edward, 77, crossed over June 26, 2020. He was best known by his radio broadcast name, Mark Thomas, "the ladies home companion." In 1967, he became the first host of the beloved gospel music radio show "The Little White Church." He loved country music and was a popular announcer on numerous radio stations including WEET, WRNL and WTVR. He is survived by his sister, Ellen Wilson and her husband, Charley; sister-in-law, Martha Chumney; a niece, Ashley Wilson Provo; two nephews, Charley Wilson Jr. and John Jeffrey Chumney; and four great-nieces/nephews; Charles Hague, his companion and friend for over 50 years; Ann Hague and her daughter, Lee Ann Haluska; Sarah Lee Hague; longtime friends, Jeff Goodridge and his wife, Linda. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pearl Garber; father, John Chumney; mother, Minnie Chumney Marshall; and brother, Jeff Chumney. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Germantown, Md. 20874.
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days