CHURCH, Ronald "Gary," 78, born and raised in Roanoke, Va., currently of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord August 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Church; two sons, Gary Neal Church and Darrell Lynn Church; two grandsons, Timothy Joseph Church (Megan) and Gary David Church; future great-grandson, Ryan Joseph; sister, Marlene Howard (Jim); brother, Joseph Barry Church; and extended family and friends. Gary served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Philip Morris USA. He was a skilled machinist who enjoyed building race cars, drag racing and bass fishing. Gary was a great father, grandfather, husband and provider. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.