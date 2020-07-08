CILENTO, FRANK

CILENTO, Frank, 53, of North Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Rochester, N.Y., passed away July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cilento. He is survived by his wife, Lori A. Cilento; mother, Elfriede Cilento; brothers, Anthony Cilento (Anne) and Joseph Cilento (Nicole); his nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Leighandra Glenz; father-in-law, William Reichold Jr.; sister-in-law, Frances Reichold; brother-in-law, William Reichold III; and beloved dogs, Libby and Toby. A memorial visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Frank Cilento, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 11
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, July 11, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.

Tags