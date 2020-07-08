CILENTO, Frank, 53, of North Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Rochester, N.Y., passed away July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cilento. He is survived by his wife, Lori A. Cilento; mother, Elfriede Cilento; brothers, Anthony Cilento (Anne) and Joseph Cilento (Nicole); his nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Leighandra Glenz; father-in-law, William Reichold Jr.; sister-in-law, Frances Reichold; brother-in-law, William Reichold III; and beloved dogs, Libby and Toby. A memorial visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 11
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, July 11, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Most Popular
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools