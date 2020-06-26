CIMINO, Florence Matthews , 88, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Joseph Cimino Jr.; and her siblings, Matt Matthews and Penny Crouch. She is survived by her children, Ronnie Wells (Janice), Fred Cimino III (Joanne), Brenda Gosselin (Andre), Michael Cimino (Shelia), June Small, Carolyn Milan, Kathy Walters (Ben) and Antonio Cimino Sr. (Christine); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
