CIPRIANI, Julian R., age 59, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, Jason C. Cipriani. He is survived by his son, Julian R. Cipriani III (Stephanie); daughter, Grace C. Kelly (Chris); his granddaughter, aka "girl-girl," Chloe J. Kelly; grandson, Cooper J. Kelly; two sisters and many friends who will miss him. Bubba was an avid animal lover, fisherman and auto body painter.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JULIAN CIPRIANI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.