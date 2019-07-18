CIRILLO, Juanita Ellen Lacy, 85, left this world to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019, after battling Alzheimer's and suffering from a stroke. She was born June 3, 1934, in Louisa, Va., to Joseph Coleman Lacy and Sadie Bena Wright. A devoted wife of 16 years to Mario Louis Cirillo, son of Mario Anthony Cirillo and Louise Raffo of Richmond, Va., until his passing in 1972. She raised her two beloved children as a single parent and they were by her side in battling her dementia. Her love, sweetness and energetic excitement for life impacted all who knew her, she will be missed by many. In 1953, she graduated from Hermitage High School in Glen Allen, Va. Her first job was with the locally iconic Sauer's Spices. She married Mario in 1955 and embraced her role as homemaker for their family. Throughout her life in Glen Allen she was an active member of Hunton Baptist Church, including being employed as a secretary there for a time. She continued her education into early computer technology and used her skills to create newsletters for the many organizations of which she was a member. She worked in human resources at the State of Virgina Department of General Services until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her baby brother, JC Lacy Jr.; father, J. Coleman Lacy; husband, Mario Louis Cirillo; mother, Sadie Bena Kelley; and stepfather, Byron Watson Kelley. Juanita leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Vanessa Cirillo Watson and her husband, Michael; her son, Tony Byron Cirillo and his wife, Lisa; and her grandchildren, Logan Elam, Lacy Elam, Marlana Cirillo and Preston Cirillo. Juanita enjoyed being with family and friends, scenic trips, dancing, singing, stamp collecting, sewing, reading, antiques, birds and animals of all kinds. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Staples Mill. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue. Reception to follow at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Road. Greatest love and tribute to you Mom, from the lives you so caringly touched.View online memorial