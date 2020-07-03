CLAIBORNE, James Robert, 65, of Chesterfield, passed away June 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy M. Claiborne. He is survived by his six children, James, TJ, Brian, Jon, Jesse and Corey; one sister, Darlene; and 13 grandchildren. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massey Cancer Center, www.massey.vcu.edu.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
WATCH NOW: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, gambling, statues and much more
-
About 7% of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School students are Black; 2 alumna want to change that
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse