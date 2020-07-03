CLAIBORNE, James Robert, 65, of Chesterfield, passed away June 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy M. Claiborne. He is survived by his six children, James, TJ, Brian, Jon, Jesse and Corey; one sister, Darlene; and 13 grandchildren. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massey Cancer Center, www.massey.vcu.edu.

View online memorial