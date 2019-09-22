CLAIBORNE, THERESA

CLAIBORNE, Mrs. Theresa, 69, of Richmond, departed this life September 15, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Junius Starks and James Claiborne; one sister, Helen Willis; one brother, Linwood Starks; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1902 Rosewood Ave., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Michael Moore, pastor officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Monday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.