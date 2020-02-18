CLANTON, WILLARD "BUTCH" JR.

CLANTON, Willard "Butch" Ogburn Jr., 80, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He is survived by his children, Luanne (George) Wong, Kelly Clanton, Trey Clanton, his partner, Michael Tresler; brother, John (Karen) Clanton; grandchildren, Robert (Kristin) Wai Wong and Shelley (Adam) Wong Park; great-grandson, Rhodes Park; nieces, Claudia Wise and Mary Dowell; nephew, John Clanton Jr.; best friend, Roxxi; devoted neighbor and friend, Greta Getch; his church family and many loving cousins and friends. Butch was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Shirley Clanton; parents, Willard Clanton Sr. and Eddie Frances "Teny" Clanton. Butch loved all sports, but really never got past mediocre in any of them. He did play softball for a DuPont team that went to three World U.S.S.S.A. championships: Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Louisville. He was proud to have served as president of the Chesterfield Umpires Association. He also spent many years umpiring high school, little league, American legion and women's softball. He was credited with being over 50 percent correct on all of his calls, including balls and strikes. Butch coached girls' softball in Chester for 10 years and led his girls to three county championships. After retiring from DuPont with 32 years of loyal service, Butch joined a group of friends from DuPont to play golf every Tuesday at Brookwood. On Wednesdays, he played with a group of friends and golfers at Providence. Once a week, he golfed with a group of neighbors at Prince George. Friday was bowling day for Butch with the Friday Swinging Seniors and Sprouse's Corner. And lastly came his yard, where he toiled feverously to have the prettiest lawn in the neighborhood. Butch loved his life and really didn't want to leave it; but that's life. Oh well. A Celebration of Life for Butch will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 611 W. 31st St., Richmond, Va. 23225 or your local SPCA.View online memorial
