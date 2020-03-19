CLARK, Andy E. Jr., 74, of Cumberland, passed away March 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Clark. He is survived by his wife, Ada Clark; son, Paul Clark (Tammy); brothers, Jack, David and Robert; sisters, Frankie and Cookie. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Grove Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Powhatan or Cumberland Rescue Squads. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
