CLARK, Annabelle W. "Ann," 97, of Midlothian, Va., passed away at her home on December 19, 2019. She was born in Weston, W.Va. on November 22, 1922, daughter of the late James Goff White and Mabel Freda (Woofter) White. Ann was blessed with a marriage of 58 years to John "Jack" Clark, who predeceased her. She is survived by two children, Karen Ann Kern of Midlothian, Va. and John Timothy Clark of Vienna, Va.; five grandchildren, Sara Barton and Davis Clark of Washington, D.C., Samantha Kern of Norfolk, Va., Brian Kern of Miami, Fla. and Benjamin Kern of Richmond, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Kern (named after her) and Franklin Kern. She is also survived by a brother, John White of Newcastle, Wash.; and a sister, Jean Stalnaker of Clarksburg, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews. She was born into a farming family with eight siblings and returned to the farm every July for a family reunion. Her fruitcake recipe will live on forever. Her slogan was "make the best of what you have" and she lived her life accordingly, without regrets, and always with love and a sense of humor. She treasured and was grateful for family, her many friends and every experience she had in life. She remained active throughout her life, and as the years advanced, she was blessed with the appearance and health of someone 20 years younger. Ann was a member of the Sun City Center United Methodist Church in Sun City Center, Fla. and later attended the Brandermill Church in Midlothian, Va. She was a wonderful mother, volunteer and school administrator. She golfed for over 40 years, playing into her 90s and held trophies attesting to two holes-in-one. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed. Interment will be in Weston, W.Va. on Friday, January 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Online condolences and life stories in memory of Ann may be expressed at hardman-palettifuneralhome.com. The family welcomes friends for a Memorial Reception on Sunday, January 5, at 4 p.m. at Brandermill Woods Independent Living, 14311 Brandermill Woods Trail, Midlothian Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
