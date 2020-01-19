CLARK, Barbara Fields, 69, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jimmy Clark; children, Rebecca (Scott) Clark Bryant and Michael (Linhda) Gregory Clark; father, Robert Fields Jr.; granddaughters, Kristina Marie Clark Rosenau, Elizabeth (Jordan) Mercedes Flemister, Stephanie (Kristopher) Amber Mims, Hannah Nicole Bryant; grandson, Michael (Layton) Alexander Clark; great-granddaughter, Avery Flemister; great-grandsons, Noah Rosenau and Abel Clark-Mims; brother, Robert (Susan) A. Fields; sister, Kathy (Bruce) Atkins; sister-in-law, Connie (Ed) Joyce; and brother-in-law, Richard (Cindy) Clark. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Fields; and grandparents, John and Josie Taylor, Robert M. and Ollie B. Fields. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
