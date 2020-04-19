CLARK, Dorothy Atkins "Dot," 93, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Clark; daughter, Freida C. Jenkins; and son, James Earl Clark Jr. She is survived by her son, Ronald A. Clark (Cynthia). She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Janice; son-in-law, David; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including her loving niece, Barbara Wilkinson. She was a longtime member of Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. She worked for over 20 years at Mechanicsville Drug Store, always having a smile for her customers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY CLARK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.