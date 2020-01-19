CLARK, Floyd A., "Billy" passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was a retired supervisor and attended Upper Essex Baptist Church. Billy was preceded in death by a son, Richard Clark; and his foster parents, George and Christine Shackelford. Billy is survived by his wife, Cora Moore Clark; one son, Ricky Clark (Dawn) of Caret; one daughter, Joanna Balderson (Calvin) of Montross; two sisters, Christine Jones of Newtown and Anne Brown of West Point; three foster sisters, Juanita Davis of Millers Tavern, Jean Baughan and Mary Ellen Medlin, both of Tappahannock; three grandchildren, Jaime Clark (Jenny), Carrington Balderson, Haley Yeatman (Tucker); one great-grandson, Ryan Dale Clark; numerous nieces and nephews including one devoted, Corrie Jones. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.View online memorial
CLARK, FLOYD
