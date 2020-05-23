CLARK, Jane Bancroft, known to friends as Janie, passed away in her home, surrounded by family on May 11, 2020. A 15-year resident of Sanibel Island, Florida, she was born and raised in Rochester, New York and was a former resident of Richmond, Virginia. She had many interests over the years, but her greatest love was being a mother and a homemaker. She was intensely devoted to her kids and spent countless hours with them in their pursuits. Always curious, she loved to learn and had hobbies including cooking, needlepoint, glass-fusing, kayaking and knitting. Activities that also brought her great joy were strolling on the beach, collecting shells, working in her botanically rich yard and just being on Sanibel, a place she dearly loved. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John; and five children, Robey, Wylie (Penni), Liz (Arthur), Perry (Annalisa) and Catherine; and her six grandchildren, Christina, Katelyn, Sonya, Adam, Venetia and Athan. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol and Lisa. Thanks to Hope Hospice, she died comfortably in her bed in the house she loved and put so much effort into. She was in touch with all her kids just before passing. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/jane-b-clark/3701.View online memorial
