CLARK, Jerome Thomas, age 61, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to join his Savior on August 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Donna Clark; infant brother, George; two nephews, Chris and Griffin; and brother-in-law, Billy Douglas. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kay-Kay; his siblings, Billie Gail Douglas, Faye DiGiulian (John), David Clark (Barbara), Gilda Black (Keith), Kenny Clark (Cindy); many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Church Of The Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. with reception immediately following at church. Interment private. With deep gratitude to Dr. Vidya Raghavan. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the church at the above address, or Bon Secours Healthcare Foundation, Palliative Medicine Fund, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial