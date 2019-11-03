CLARK, Nelda B., 91, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is survived by her children, Dan Clark (Cheryl), Gayle Borum (Rob) and Betty Jo Smart (David); her grandchildren, Lauren Stratton (Chase), Lilli Clark, Michael Clark, Crystal Borum (James), Chris Borum (Heather) and Stephanie Smart (Brandon); six great-grandchildren, Riley Schrader, Mason Utsman, Lila Stratton, Sabastian Borum, Braxton Borum and Tyler Borum; several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton D. Clark; sister, Ethlyand McCreight; and her second husband, Dorsey Boykin. We would like to invite family and friends for a celebration of Nelda's life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 6818 W. Grace St., Richmond, Va. Viewing will be at 12 noon followed by the service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. She worked for the A&P office, the Coca-Cola Company and A.H. Robins, where she retired. She attended Christ United Methodist Church, which she truly loved and enjoyed worshiping with her church friends. We would like to thank her caregivers, Tressie Barrett, Whitney Rockhold, Lisa Moore and Ashley Barrett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Louisa County Rescue Squad or Christ United Methodist Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…