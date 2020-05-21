CLARK, Philip Charlesworth. On Friday, May 15, 2020, Philip Charlesworth Clark, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 75. Philip was born on March 10, 1945, in Spotsylvania County, Va., to Charlesworth and Louise Clark. He graduated from RPI in 1968, and worked in the corrugated box industry for 42 years in Richmond, Va. On September 1, 1967, he married Beverly Neville, and raised two sons, Christopher and Michael. He will be remembered best for being a superb husband, an excellent father and a supportive and faithful friend. Phil was preceded in death by his father, Charlesworth; and his mother, Louise. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his two sons, Christopher (Gina) and Michael (Stephanie); and his grandsons, JD and David. Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store, Va., is handling the arrangements.View online memorial
