CLARK, Shirley Pace Dolen, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away September 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel and Matthew Pace; and first husband, Harry Dolen. Shirley graduated from John Marshall High School in 1949. She retired from Wachovia, formerly J.C. Wheat & Co., after 39 years of service. She was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Winfred T. Clark Sr.; two sons, Steve M. Dolen and John W. Dolen and his wife, Pam; grandchild, John Matthew Dolen and his wife, Amanda; two great-grandchildren, Dakota Sue and John Thomas Dolen; brother, James H. Pace and his wife, Lina; dear friend, Rhonda Wiater; and other close friends and family. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.