CLARKE, BERTHA

CLARKE, Mrs. Bertha "Louise," age 87, of Goochland, departed this life April 25, 2020. She is survived by three sons, Wayne L. Clarke (Minerva), C. Rodney "Ricky" Clarke (Joy L.) and Cedric F. Clarke; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; three sisters, C. Geraldine Ferguson, Ellen Saunders and Queen Belle; three brothers, John Brackett Jr. (Helen), Forest Brackett and Joe Brackett Sr. (Alice); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Funeral services private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BERTHA CLARKE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.