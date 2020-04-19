CLARKE, Calvin W. Jr., "Chip," 72, of Lancaster, Pa., departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Calvin W. Clarke Sr. and Mary Ruth Williams Clarke. He attended Henrico High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He spent most of his career as an automotive finance/sales manager and consultant. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a Forward Observer for Artillery 199th Light Infantry in Vietnam, known as the Redcatchers. He earned the Combat Infantry Badge and the Army Commendation Medal. Chip was loved by many. He was "Chipper," "Dad" and "Papa." He loved his friends and family and had a special affection for his grandkids. He enjoyed golf, dining out, laughing, hearing Pastor Sam preach and planning meaningful activities for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his three daughters, Candice Pecka, Jessica Michener and Alyson Grine; his grandchildren, Cecelia, Danielle, Luke, Caleb, Haly, Gabby, Nicholas, Isabella, Preston, Emma, Logan, Keri Dawn, Benjamin, Kalvin; and two great-grandchildren, Lainey and Carter; and his siblings, Susan Haynes, Randolph Clarke and Cathy Northington. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Clarke. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Chip's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.View online memorial
