CLARKE, Christian Paul, 22, of Glen Allen, departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his parents, Paul and Dion Clarke; siblings, Quira Joyner, Kirsten and Kobe Clarke; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Live streaming is available on the March website. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
