CLARKE, Ellen C., born August 17, 1948, to the late Lewis Albert Clarke Sr. and Dorothy Ann (Funn) Clarke, in Powhatan, Virginia. She was called to be with the Lord June 26, 2020. After battling a long illness, at the time of her passing she resided at the Laurels of Bon Air in Richmond, Virginia. Prior to her transition to the Laurels of Bon Air, she resided in her hometown of Powhatan, Virginia her entire life. Celestine leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted daughter, Karen Annette Clarke; grandson, Donte' Demon Parker II; and granddaughter, Lalia Noelle Callis; sisters, Joan Morris (Joe Lewis), Evelyn Roberson (Clifton), Ethel Miller (Sidney); and brothers, Lewis Albert Clarke Jr. (Judy) and Timothy Clarke; and one uncle, Arthur W. Clarke. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and dear friends, all of whom she loved and cared for dearly. The public viewing will be held at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Virginia 23224, on July 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and funeral services will be held July 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home. Interment will be held at First Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 Maidens Road, Powhatan, Virginia 23139, immediately following the service.View online memorial
