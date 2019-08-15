CLARKE, LEONARD "JUNIE" JR.

CLARKE, Leonard Lee "Junie" Jr., 80, of Henrico, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Elizabeth Snead and Leonard Lee Clarke; son, Leonard Lee "Beau" Clarke; grandson, Nayson Emani; and brothers, Francis Willard "Billy" Carson and Thomas Wayne Carson. He was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and was a member of Kentwood Heights Baptist Church. He loved restoring antique cars, riding his Harley, going to car shows and spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis G. Clarke; children, Wanda Fay Emani, Michelle Cottrell, Lisa Clarke Groome, Richard Lee Clarke; and stepson, Tony Crawford; grandchildren, Joshua Cottrell, Nicholas Cottrell, Naeda Gustard, Landon Lee Craig, Tiffany Groome and Stephen Crawford; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenny Ray Carson and Betty Lou Vadon; two sons-in-law and one daughter-in-law. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SPCA or your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial