CLARKE, Mable L., "May May," 92 of Sandston, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Doris Layne; brother in-law, Ronnie Gooch Sr.; nieces, Brenda Woods, Debbie Gooch, Carol Gentry (Don), Delores Gooch; nephews, Ronnie Gooch Jr. (Marilyn), Harry Bullock (Becky), Doug Layne (Bonnie); great-nieces, Kari Jackson (Jay), Angie Atkinson (Tommy), Laurie Latham (Michael), Stephanie Gentry and Jennifer Gentry; great-nephews, Rondal Gooch III, Stephen Gooch, Michael Gooch Jr. (Angie), Matthew Bullock and Chris Bullock; several great-great-nieces and nephews and many many close friends. Mable was well-known for her phenomenal baking skills, fudge, hugs, kindness and her generosity. She retired from the CVS warehouse in Fredericksburg, Va., where she made many close friendships. She never met a stranger. She was a long time member of Enon UMC and enjoyed spending time with her friends in the Studley Seniors and Mall Walkers groups. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Enon UMC, P.O. Box 68, Studley, Va. 23162. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
