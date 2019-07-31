CLARKE, Mamie A., 90, of Highland Springs, departed this life July 28, 2019. Surviving are two nieces, Maude C. Austin and Patricia E. Dabney; nephew, Joseph N. Dabney Jr; four great-nieces, great nephew, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Seven Pines Baptist Church, 516 E. Williamsburg Rd., Rev. Duane Hardy officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.comView online memorial