CLARKE, WILLIAM

CLARKE, The Rev. William, "CAP," departed his life to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. He was born September 30, 1936, to the late James and Ethel L. Clarke of Petersburg, Va. He received a bachelor's degree in education as well as a master's in Administration and Supervision from VCU. He served in the U.S. Army as part of the Elite 82nd Airborne division located in Fort Bragg, N.C. and was a retired teacher at Blackwell Elementary School for 23 years. He was a member of Brown Grove Baptist Church, where he served in several capacities. Rev. Clarke was called to preach the Gospel in 1984 and in April 1985 he became the Pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Va. for 23 years. Rev. Clarke was a very dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Rev. Clarke was preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie, Julian and Melvin Clarke. He is survived by wife, Zeldna T. Clarke; son, Rodney Clarke; a daughter-in-law, Tanya Clarke; one grandson, Nyles Clarke; one sister, Julia C. Richardson; brother-in-law, John Al Turner (Maranda); sisters-in-law, Gloria and Florence Clarke, Clara Patron, Magnolia, Lucinda and Jacqueline Turner; niece, Lynell C. Lewis (Ron); nephew, Jamaal R. Clarke; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service will be Friday, February 28, 2020, Brown Grove Baptist Church, 12816 Bailey Bridge Road at 10 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
