CLARKE, William III, departed this life June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jr. and Delores Clarke; he is survived by twin daughters, Jasmine Renee and Jade Nicole Clarke; son, William Clarke IV; sister, Tina Wyatt (Kevin); nephew, Kevin Wyatt Jr.; several aunts, uncles and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where services will be held 1 p.m. Friday. Interment private.View online memorial
