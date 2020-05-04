CLARKE, William M. Jr., age 79, of Richmond, departed this life April 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Clarke. He is survived by one daughter, Tina Wyatt (Kevin); one son, William M. Clarke III; four grandchildren; one sister, Winifred Parkes (Tom); a host aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Brooks (Henry); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Clarke can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Funeral services private. Online condolences at jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
