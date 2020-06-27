CLARY, Tommy Gayle, 82, of Raleigh, N.C., went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1938, in Lawrenceville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Eldridge "Al" and Frances. He is survived by his children, William Eldridge "Al" Clary (Tanya) of Stony Creek, Va., Stacy Dunn (Barry) of Raleigh, N.C. and Tamara Clary of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Nash Dunn, Lance Dunn, Mary Ryann Clary, Ashton Clary; great-grandson, James Dunn. He is also survived by his two sisters, Dian Munick of Virginia Beach, Va. and Bonnie Wallace of Wilmington, N.C., as well as nieces and nephews. In 1960, Tommy received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Citadel, where he also played collegiate baseball. Following graduation, he played for the Chicago White Sox organization for two years. He had a long and accomplished career as a superintendent for construction companies, building and repairing bridges in Virginia and North Carolina. In 1997, Tommy was inducted into the Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame as a four-year starter on the baseball team as a third baseman and outfielder. He will be laid to rest at the Oakwood Park Cemetery in Lawrenceville, Va., following a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Transitions LifeCare, transitionslifecare.org or The Citadel, go.citadel.edu. Services by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.View online memorial
